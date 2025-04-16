Esteghlal, Gol Gohar draw at Iran professional league

In the match held in Sirjan’s Gol Gohar Sport Complex, Esteghlal forward Mohammadreza Azadi scored an own goal in the ninth minute, Tehran Times reported.

Esteghlal winger Ramin Rezaeian leveled the score from the penalty spot in the added time.

On Thursday, Aluminum will host Chadormalou in Arak, Zob Ahan face Esteghlal Khuzestan and Kheybar meet struggling Nassaji in Khoramabad.

Tractor will play Malavan in Tabriz on Friday, while Persepolis host Sepahan in Tehran. Foolad also play Shams Azar in Ahvaz.

MNA