  1. Sports
Apr 16, 2025, 8:23 PM

Esteghlal, Gol Gohar draw at Iran professional league

Esteghlal, Gol Gohar draw at Iran professional league

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – Gol Gohar and Esteghlal football teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Wednesday.

In the match held in Sirjan’s Gol Gohar Sport Complex, Esteghlal forward Mohammadreza Azadi scored an own goal in the ninth minute, Tehran Times reported.

Esteghlal winger Ramin Rezaeian leveled the score from the penalty spot in the added time.

On Thursday, Aluminum will host Chadormalou in Arak, Zob Ahan face Esteghlal Khuzestan and Kheybar meet struggling Nassaji in Khoramabad.

Tractor will play Malavan in Tabriz on Friday, while Persepolis host Sepahan in Tehran. Foolad also play Shams Azar in Ahvaz.

MNA

News ID 230680

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News