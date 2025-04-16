Iranian hospital uses angiography tech. for brain treatment

Baqiyatallah Hospital in the capital Tehran uses the latest angiography technology to treat vascular blockages in brain without the need for anesthesia or open surgery, Fars news agency reported.

As people age, they often face vascular issues, which traditionally require risky, invasive surgeries, but due to factors like advanced age or blood abnormalities, many patients are unable to undergo such surgeries, Press TV reported.

This is while Baqiyatallah Hospital’s upgraded angiography equipment helps clear vascular blockages safely and efficiently without opening the skull, offering a less invasive solution.

According to Mahrou Taherpour, head of the Cardiac Angiography and Post-Cath unit at Baqiyatallah Hospital, the hospital’s third angiography device, known as the “Artis Q,” - a floor-mounted angiography system with flexible system positioning and small footprint - allows for improved precision with its large 56-inch monitors, compared to older models with 14-inch screens.

The "Artis Q" is primarily used for non-cardiac procedures, such as treating leg artery blockages, abdominal aortic aneurysms, and acute strokes, without the need for open surgery, including the ability to clear brain vessel blockages without opening the skull, she added.

“In the past, this procedure was mainly used for blocked heart vessels, while treating other blocked vessels—such as those in the brain—required open surgery. But now, we can unblock brain vessels without having to open the patient’s skull,” Taherpour noted.

MNA