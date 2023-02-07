Iran refutes claim on joint UAV factory with Russia as lie

"Unfortunately, the countries that are the biggest exporters of weapons and military equipment to one side of the war want to mislead the world's public opinion by spreading fake news," Kan'ani told Mehr News Agency on Monday in response to a question about the Western media's claim on Iran's joint plan to build a joint drone factory with Russia.

Iran has not even such a plan in mind, the spokesman said, adding that the approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to encourage the parties to go for a political solution and also to encourage the international community to help form a political solution to end the war.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal newspaper claimed, citing officials that Russia and Iran are advancing with their plans to build a plant in Russia to produce at least 6,000 Iranian-designed drones.

Moscow has its own programs for the creation of drones, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on reports about the plans of Iran and Russia to jointly produce UAVs.

