Will intl. cmty hold Canberra accountable for refugees death?

"Continuation of the serial deaths of asylum seekers & the death of 500 aborigines in prisons of #Australia might just be the tip of the iceberg of #HumanRights violations there. Will the "int'l community" hold Canberra accountable? #doublestandards!," wrote Kan'ani in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

His tweet came as a 28-year-old refugee was held at the Villawood detention centre for the past five years and was found dead at the facility in a suspected suicide on Sunday morning. The Department of Home Affairs and Australian Border Force confirmed the death.

The Refugee Action Coalition (RAC) said the detainee had requested to be moved from a compound at the facility multiple times due to "tensions with other detainees".

MNA/PR