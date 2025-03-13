  1. Politics
Iran-Belarus defense cooperation to broaden: Gen. Nasirzadeh

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – The Iranian defense minister said at the end of a visit to Minsk, the capital of Belarus on Thursday that the defense relations between the two nations will broaden in the future.

The Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, who arrived in Minsk on Tuesday, said at the end of the visit that "There is a lot of potential in various fields, including defense and military, to develop relations."

He said that "Iran and Belarus are among the countries that have been unjustly subjected to oppressive US sanctions."

"I can say with confidence that the Belarusian authorities have approached Iran with full trust," General Nasirzadeh said.

The Iranian defense minister also said that the country's defense cooperation will expand further in the future.

Iran and the Republic of Belarus signed a cooperation document to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation on Wednesday during the visit of the Iranian defense delegations.

