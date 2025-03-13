Families of Iranian terrorism victims demand justice at UNHR

The criticism of the families of the Iranian victims of terrorism against the support of the European states to the terrorist groups

The representative of the Association for Defending Victims of Terrorism at the 58th session of the Human Rights Council, in his statement at the meeting of the UN Special Rapporteur objected to the support of terrorist groups by the Western states and demanded a report from Mr. Ben Saul, the terrorism Special Rapporteur, about the harms of terrorism to the people of Iran.

In the statement we read:

Our recommendations for the international community and the mandate holder:

1. The need for the United Nations to identify and prevent the activities of front organizations affiliated with terrorist groups, which are used by terrorist groups under the false pretext of "NGOs".

2. The Special Rapporteur must oblige the states that support and host terrorists to observe human rights frameworks and strengthen international cooperation in countering terrorism.

3. The need to create opportunities and conditions for victims of terrorism to play a role in the UN’s decision-making and actions against terrorism.

4. The need to appoint a Special Rapporteur on the human rights of victims of terrorism or to include the issue in the mandate of the Rapporteur on Terrorism.

5. The Special Rapporteur is requested to visit Iran and independently submit a comprehensive report on the impact of terrorism on human rights in Iran, which includes accurate statistics, credible documentation, and practical recommendations for supporting victims and survivors.

The 58th regular session of the Human Rights Council is taking place in Geneva from 24 February to 4 April 2025.

MNA