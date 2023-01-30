Iran FM spox urges US Congress to see Iran's realities

"While the US intelligence and security services say Iran left behind the unrest and their support for Iran riots was futile, US congressmen voted for a resolution supporting riots in Iran!" Nasse Kani'ani wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Monday.

According to the Iranian spokesman, American congressmen and women never want to accept the realities in Iran and wish the realities to be as they wanted them to be.

In another sign of American meddling in Iran's internal affairs, the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a resolution Wednesday expressing solidarity with rioters who did acts of violence and sabotage during the foreign-instigated unrest in Iran.

At the time when the riots were still going on, Iran condemned the western countries' hostile actions in support of the riots describing their intervention as shedding crocodile tears for Iran's people.

In the most recent reaction to the autumn riots, the spokesman of the Iranian government Ali Bahadri Jahormi said in an interview with the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV correspondent in Tehran on Monday that the western states out of anger sought to stop Iran's progress by fomenting the recent riots in the country.

Jahromi explained more saying that the Western countries were angered to see that Iran was still making progress and was overcoming the problems and neutralizing the sanctions.

After the failure of the nuclear talks due to the western states' excessive demands that Iran could not accept, they resorted to fomenting violence in the country in the form of riots while the European states joined Washington and imposed new sanctions on Iran.

MNA