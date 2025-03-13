Iran summons ambassadors of E3 over UNSC meeting

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the envoys of UK, France, Germany in Tehran on Thursday in protest to their stance on Iran's nuclear work.

The heads of missions of the UK, France and Germany in Tehran were summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry today in protest at the collusion of of those three European states with the US in abusing the Security Council mechanism and holding a closed-door meeting on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

The ambassadors of these countries were summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran by Hassaninejad Pirkouhi, Director General of International Peace and Security Department at the ministry.

The ambassadors of those three countries stated at the meetings that they would convey Iran's protest to their respective capitals.

