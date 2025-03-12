Iran, Azerbaijan FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

During the phone call, the top Iranian and Azeri diplomats discussed bilateral ties, regional developments, and issues of mutual interest.

Araghchi and Bayramov also exchanged their views on the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, transit, transportation, border-related issues, and implementation of agreements and economic projects previously inked between the officials of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized the continuation of the Islamic Republic of Iran's approach based on the policy of good neighborliness and development of relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan in various fields.

MA/6406390