Araghchi says Tehran will not talk to US under threats

Abbas Araghchi, the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran said on Thursday that Tehran will enter direct talks with the US unless Washington guarantees talks free from threats.

Araghchi made the remarks a day after an Emirati delegation Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates and his accompanying Emirati delegation handed over a letter from the US President Donald Trump to Iran in a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister on Wednesday in Tehran.

The top Iranian diplomat reiterated Tehran's will to negotiate under principles of 'honor, wisdom, expediency'.

In a speech on Wednesday, as the UAE delegation was visiting Tehran to hand over Trump's message, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said a call the US president for negotiations with Iran is nothing but an attempt to "deceive the world public opinion."

The Leader also issued a stark warning to the US saying that if the Americans and their allies launch military attacks on Iran, retaliation is definitive and they will be the loser.

