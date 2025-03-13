Iran Army Ground Force fully ready to respond to any threat

Speaking to local Iranian media on Thursday, Heidari said the Iranian Army Ground Force is pursuing Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s order to maintain its constant readiness to be able to respond to any threat, Press TV reported.

He added that 11 brigades of the Army Ground Force have been stationed along the borders to establish sustainable security in the country.

He emphasized that Iran has always been facing threats but the Armed Forces’ constant readiness has repelled them, which he called a realization of deterrence.

"Any enemy that foolishly thinks of attacking our country will regret it and retract its plan when it faces the combat readiness of the Ground Force," Heidari said.

During a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the president of the United Arab Emirates, submitted a letter from US President Donald Trump to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The contents of Trump's letter, though, remain undisclosed.

Trump himself claimed in an interview with Fox Business published on March 7 that he had sent a letter to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, offering talks toward a deal on Iran’s nuclear program, but warned that the alternative was a military intervention.

Ayatollah Khamenei said on Wednesday that the call by the US president for negotiations with Iran is nothing but an attempt to "deceive the world public opinion" and portray the Islamic Republic as the party not willing to give diplomacy another chance.

MNA