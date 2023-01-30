Iran asks Ukraine to clarify its stance on Isfahan incident

Nasser Kan'ani made the remarks in the wake of the remarks made by an advisor to the Ukrainian president, describing his stances on a recent terrorist attack against a military facility in central Iran as suspicious.

He called on Ukraine to give transparent and official explanation in that regard.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, while paying attention to the accepted principles of international law, always demands the realization of national security and the protection of its interests, he underlined.

Iran will not compromise on protecting its national interests, he further noted.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its legitimate and lawful rights to take countermeasures against parties who have engaged in moves in violation of international law, he underscored.

Meanwhile, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Ukrainian charge d’affaires to Tehran following bizarre and biased stances of an advisor to the country’s presidential office on a recent terrorist attack against a military facility in central Iran.

TM/spox