Mar 13, 2025, 2:22 PM

Jolani announces formation of national security council

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Syria's self-proclaimed President Abu Muhammad Jolani laso known as Ahmed al-Sharaa issued a decree on Wednesday to form the country's national security council, according to a statement from his office.

Syria's new rulers announced on Wednesday they are forming a National Security Council, to be chaired by self-proclaimed President Jolani also known as Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The body -- which did not exist under ousted leader Bashar al-Assad -- will be tasked with "coordinating and managing security and political policies", the Jolani's office said, according to a decree posted on its Telegram account.

Its creation comes as the authorities seek to impose national rule, and disband armed groups, according to AFP.

That goal has been complicated by a wave of executions, mostly of members of the Alawite minority since March 6.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said nearly 1,400 civilians were killed by the Jolani regime's security forces or allied groups. 

