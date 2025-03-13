  1. World
Polish president urges US to deploy nuclear weapons in Poland

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Polish President Andrzej Duda called on the U.S. to deploy nuclear weapons in Poland as a deterrent against future Russian attack, he said in an interview with the Financial Times published on March 13.

"The borders of NATO moved east in 1999, so 26 years later, there should also be a shift of the NATO infrastructure east. For me, this is obvious," Duda said.

Duda suggested that US President Donald Trump could relocate nuclear warheads stationed in Western Europe or the U.S. to Poland, arguing that Russia had already taken similar steps by deploying tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.

"Russia did not even hesitate when they were relocating their nuclear weapons into Belarus," Duda said. "They didn't ask anyone's permission."

