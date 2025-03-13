Putin lists guarantees Moscow wants for 30-day ceasefire

Speaking on Thursday, Putin warned of potential loopholes and strategic disadvantages, RT reported.
“We also want guarantees that during the 30-day ceasefire, Ukraine will not conduct mobilization, will not train soldiers, and will not receive weapons,” Putin said during a press briefing with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow.
US negotiators are also in Russia to present their plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, as Washington pushes Moscow for an “unconditional” pause to the three-year conflict.
President Vladimir Putin says Russia agrees with US proposals to stop fighting but any ceasefire would have to deal with the root causes of the conflict.
MNA
