Putin lists guarantees Moscow wants for 30-day ceasefire

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed support for a potential 30-day ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict but has raised concerns regarding how such a truce be implemented.

Speaking on Thursday, Putin warned of potential loopholes and strategic disadvantages, RT reported.

“We also want guarantees that during the 30-day ceasefire, Ukraine will not conduct mobilization, will not train soldiers, and will not receive weapons,” Putin said during a press briefing with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow.

US negotiators are also in Russia to present their plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, as Washington pushes Moscow for an “unconditional” pause to the three-year conflict.

President Vladimir Putin says Russia agrees with US proposals to stop fighting but any ceasefire would have to deal with the root causes of the conflict.

