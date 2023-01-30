Iran lambasts German chancellor interventionist remarks

"The Chancellor of Germany, in a clumsy and biased simulation, once again showed that he is still standing on the wrong side of history," Nasser Kan'ani said.

What correctly indicates a historical similarity is the rise of extremism and modern ambition in Germany, the result of which is nothing but the promotion of violence and hatred, he added.

The senior Iranian diplomat went on to say that today, some parties are trying to use the power through human rights projects to present a positive image of themselves and even pretend to be a pioneer in this regard (defending human rights).

Kan'ani also called on the German human rights claimants to pay attention to the recent crimes of the Zionist regime in Jenin and slammed the fact that German authorities were silent in the face of such barbaric crimes carried out by Zionists against Palestinians.

Olaf Scholz in his visit to Buenos Aires on Sunday once again made some interventionist remarks about recent riots in Iran.

Western-provoked riots hit some Iranian provinces since 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died at a hospital in Tehran on September 16, three days after she collapsed at a police station.

The riots have claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces, while also allowing terrorist attacks across the country. In the last two months, the terrorists have set fire to public property and tortured several Basij members and security forces to death.

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned them not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

MP