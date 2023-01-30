  1. Politics
Jan 30, 2023, 5:40 PM

Iran condemns Pakistan deadly suicide attack

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned Monday's suicide attack on a Pakistani mosque.

Extending sympathy with the Pakistani government and nation, Kan'ani wished the mercy of the almighty God for the martyrs and speedy recovery for those injured in the terrorist incident.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran again condemns all forms of terrorism and extremism and emphasizes the necessity of fighting against all forms of these inhuman acts," the senior Iranian diplomat stressed.

Kanani also called for the cooperation of all countries of the region to effectively fight against the organizers, supporters, and financial sponsors of such terrorist acts.

A suicide bombing at a crowded mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar killed at least 34 people on Monday.

