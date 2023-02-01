Iran enriching uranium up to 60% purity at Fordow: IAEA

The UN nuclear watchdog chided Iran in a confidential report seen by Reuters on Wednesday for making an undeclared change to the interconnection between the two cascades of IR-6 centrifuges enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity at its Fordow plant.

“The (International Atomic Energy Agency) Director General (Rafael Grossi) is concerned that Iran has implemented a substantial change in the design information of FFEP (Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant) in relation to the production of high enriched uranium without informing the Agency in advance,” the report to member states said, according to Reuters.

Rafael Grossi is slated to visit Iran in February and Iran has confirmed his visit.

In most relevant developments, the head of the Iranian nuclear agency Mohammad Eslami warned on Wednesday that Grossi is very much likely advancing the agenda set by Western countries and the Zionist Israeli regime, urging for preparing contents for the IAEA chief's visit in advance.

Moreover, Iran has the political will necessary to revive the JCPOA and it is the Western states that have shown no will to do so, the Russian envoy at the JCPOA Vienna talks said on Tuesday said in an interview that Iran has the political will necessary to revive the JCPOA and it is the Western states that have shown no will to do so.

Ulyanov also noted that Iranian nuclear activities are under the IAEA monitoring and the steps Tehran has taken beyond the JCPOA are all reversible, and such a thing does not require many actions and only requires returning to the negotiating table and reviving the nuclear agreement.

