Blinken to discuss JCPOA during visit to Occupied Palestine

Blinken is slated to hold meetings in Palestinian Occupied Lands on Monday before traveling to the West Bank on Tuesday to sit down with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and his top aides, the official told Zionist sources Monday.

A US official confirmed Blinken’s travel plans to Zionist Media earlier this month, but without a date.

Blinken will be the second senior Biden administration official to visit Occupied Lands this month, arriving less than two weeks after White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Iran’s nuclear program will also likely be a top agenda item in meetings with Zionist officials, the source suggested.

MNA/PR