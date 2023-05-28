Israeli regime's head Herzog to visit Baku

During the two-day visit, Herzog plans to meet with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev and to take part in a special event marking the 75 anniversary of the Israeli regime's foundation.

According to the Jpost newspaper website, the occupying regime's media also said that Health and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel will accompany Herzog to Azerbaijan.

Tal Aviv regime and Azerbaijan are expected to sign an agreement on health cooperation during the visit, the reports further said.

The Jpost report recalled that Azerbaijan opened an embassy in the Israeli regime's capital for the first time in March of this year, though the regime has had an embassy in Baku since 1993.

The Israeli regime and Azerbaijan have a close defense relationship, the regime's media acknowledged, adding that Tel Aviv supplied drones to Baku that was used in its 2020 war with Armenia.

