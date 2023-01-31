Leader attends mausoleum of Imam Khomeini

Concurrent with the beginning of the 10-Day Dawn (Fajr) celebrations that mark the 44th anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei attended the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini early hours of Tuesday morning.

Ayatollah Khamenei then attended the martyrs' cemetery.

The Ten-Day Dawn is a ten-day celebration held between 1 and 11 February. Its beginning coincides with the date of Ayatollah Khomeini's arrival and its ending with the Iranian Revolution; a day called Islamic Revolution's Victory Day or 22 of Bahman.

MNA/