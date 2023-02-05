Leader approves amnesty, sentence commutation for convicts

Following the suggestion of Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei to Ayatollah Khamenei, Leader approved to pardon and reduce the punishment of a significant number of convicts. The approval was made on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution's victory.

The convicts of recent riots will be pardoned or their punishment will be reduced if they did not commit espionage for the benefit of foreigners, did not have direct contact with agents of foreign intelligence services, did not commit murdering or injuring intentionally, did not destruct or burn governmental, military and public facilities, or do not have a private plaintiff.

