  1. Iran
Feb 5, 2023, 2:26 PM

Leader approves amnesty, sentence commutation for convicts

Leader approves amnesty, sentence commutation for convicts

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to amnesty and reduced punishment for tens of thousands of convicts, including the detainees of the recent riots in Iran.

Following the suggestion of Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei to Ayatollah Khamenei, Leader approved to pardon and reduce the punishment of a significant number of convicts. The approval was made on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution's victory.

The convicts of recent riots will be pardoned or their punishment will be reduced if they did not commit espionage for the benefit of foreigners, did not have direct contact with agents of foreign intelligence services, did not commit murdering or injuring intentionally, did not destruct or burn governmental, military and public facilities, or do not have a private plaintiff.

MP

News Code 197042

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News