Leader urges enhancing national unity

Ayatollah Khamenei received made the remarks in a meeting with a group of commanders, pilots, and staff of the Army Air Forces on Wednesday morning on the occasion of the anniversary of the historic event on February 8, 1979, when a group of the Iranian Air Force officers and personnel pledged their allegiance to Imam Khomeini (RA).

During the meeting, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution hailed the support of the Army to the Islamic Establishment and its efforts in building defensive equipment domestically.

Ayatollah Khamenei also called for developing national unity among the Iranian nation and said that national unity is like a barrier against the enemy.

Saying that national unity played a huge role in the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed, "Today, we need to increase this unity as much as possible."

Stressing that the enemy seeks to overbear the Islamic Establishment by creating discord and mistrust, the Leader noted that the differences and disagreements should not be turned into a gap.

Ayatollah Khamenei also called on the Iranian nation to gloriously hold the upcoming 22 Bahman rallies across the country and show the enemies that they are unable to separate the Iranian people from each other, separate them from the Islamic Establishment, and create a war between different groups of people.

