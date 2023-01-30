Poverty not to be eradicated unless economic growth met

During the meeting with a group of entrepreneurs and manufacturers and knowledge-based companies on Monday in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah, Ayatollah Khamenei said, "If we want to eliminate poverty and increase welfare in the country, it won't happen unless economic growth in the country met."

The Leader also urged executive bodies in the country to support the development of private enterprises.

Emphasizing that Iran's position in the region and the world should be maintained through economic growth, he said, "The advancement of a country is largely related to its economic status. When a country's currency becomes weak, its economic potential decrease, and its prestige and position in the world decrease. We need economic growth in order to maintain the country's position in the region and in the world."

MNA/