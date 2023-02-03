Leader urges young girls to study for sake of Iran's progress

Ahead the blessing birthday anniversary of Imam Ali (AS), Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a group of teenage girls who have turned the Taklif age for a meeting at Hosseiniyeh of Imam Khomeini (RA) on Friday afternoon.

The Taklif Celebration which is called "the Celebration of Angeles" in Iran is the occasion when a Muslim teenage girl or boy reaches the age of observing the religious obligations and responsibilities.

The Leader led the Maghrib and Isha prayers.

After the ceremony, Ayatollah Khamenei addressed the attendees and wished a happy Taklif Celebration to them.

The Leader urged them to say their prayers regularly as the best way to show their love for God.

He hailed the role that women have played in the progress of the country in the history, adding, "Today, there are a lot of prominent and committed women in the scientific, practical and jihad (great efforts) sectors, who are a matter of the pride for the country, more than in the past."

"You too try to become one of the great influential women of your beloved country in the future by studying and reading books and working and thinking," the Leader further said.

"You can play a role in this huge struggle that the Iranian nation launched since the [1979] Revolution against oppression, misery and discrimination, as many women played a role before, and today people are aware of their great efforts," Ayatollah Khamenei further noted.

