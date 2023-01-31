Iran gov’t renews allegiance to Imam Khomeini lofty ideals

Iran’s president and cabinet members on Tuesday morning took part in the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA).

The ceremony was held concurrent with the beginning of the 10-Day Fajr celebrations that mark the 44th anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Speaking in the ceremony, Raeisi stressed the need for delving deeply into the lifestyle and personality of the late Imam Khomeini.

Raeisi said that the personality traits of Imam Khomeini should be well introduced to the young generation.

Getting to know the Islamic Republic and Imam Khomeini’s personality is necessary nowadays, he pointed out.

Renewing allegiance to the late Imam Khomeini (RA) means that his lofty ideals must come true, he added.

AMK/IRN85014879