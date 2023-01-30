Iran oil sales increasing despite stepped-up West's pressures

Speaking to Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV correspondent in Tehran, Ali Bahadri Jahormi said that the problems in the country are getting resolved, and the economy is recovering.

He noted that the enemy out of anger sought to stop Iran's progress by fomenting the recent riots in the country.

He elaborated more saying that the Western countries were angered to see that Iran was still making progress and was overcoming the problems and neutralizing the sanctions, adding that the main centers from where the riots were guided were not in the region but rather it was in the Western countries.

He noted that the main room from where the riots were guided was in European countries while the enemies also had operation rooms in the region and cohorts that carried out their orders inside Iran.

The spokesman added the enemies failed in achieving all their goals despite the fact they used all their means.

Jahromi also noted that the riots were aimed at forcing Iran to give in to pressures and their excessive demands in the nuclear talks.

Meanwhile, the spokesman vowed that Iran will not negotiate while it is in a weak position to make concessions to the enemies.

He continued to note that despite all pressures, the sales of Iran's oil are increasing much to the enemy's chagrin.

