US added seven Iranian entities to its blacklist

The United States on Tuesday added seven Iranian entities to its trade blacklist for allegedly producing drones that Russia has used to attack Ukraine, according to a posting by the US Department of Commerce, media reported on Tuesday.

The Iranian entities added to the blacklist are Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization, Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company, Paravar Pars Company, Qods Aviation Industry, and Shahed Aviation Industries.

The Commerce Department posting claimed the Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) produced were transferred to Russia for use in Ukraine, activity that is contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests.

This is while Iran has strongly denied any deliveries of drones to Russia to use in the Ukraine war. Tehran has called for an end to the conflict through a political means.

The Islamic Republic of Iran sees the western countries' accusations as part of intensified pressures aimed at pressuring it to give in to the West's excessive demands in the nuclear talks.

MNA