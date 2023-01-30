Europeans' anti-IRGC moves to complicate situation

“Yes, some member states are supporting this proposal,” Josep Borrell, said in reaction to the European countries' efforts to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization under false accusations.

Backed by Paris, Berlin, and London, Borrell is the lead mediator of indirect talks between the US and Iran in an effort to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal known as JCPOA.

Borrell warned that prospects for JCPOA-related negotiations would collapse if the EU were to do such a move against the most powerful wing of Iran’s state security apparatus.

“The JCPOA is not dead but it is completely stalled,” said Borrell.

“You can imagine that it would be increasingly blocked if [the terrorist designation] was done by other states . . . it would make things certainly more difficult,” he noted.

"If the Iranian government is so bad, we have to try to avoid the country from having a nuclear bomb," Borrell also claimed, saying that JCPOA revival is the best way to do so.

Such baseless comments come as Tehran has always proved that its nuclear program is completely peaceful, asserting that it is not after acquiring nuclear weapons at all.

The European Parliament recently adopted an amendment that was added to an annual foreign policy report, calling on the EU and its member states to include the IRGC on their terror list. The parliament also passed another resolution, calling for more sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities and putting the IRGC on the EU terrorist list over alleged human rights violations during the recent riots.

This is while Iran’s intelligence bodies have found footprints of American and other Western spy agencies in recent violent riots inside Iran which claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces.

The move by the European Parliament has been strongly condemned by Iranian officials, commanders, and the Armed Forces.

