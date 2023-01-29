Enemies defeated in hybrid war against Iranians

Referring to the anti-Iranian movements of some European states in the recent riots in the country, Ali Nikzad said that during the past months, the enemies have tried to turn the reality of the Iranians upside down in a hybrid war, but they have suffered a heavy defeat in this goal and now they are trying to put the Islamic Republic of Iran under pressure by playing political games in the international arena.

He stressed that Europe should know the fact that following the US plans will further undermine the reputation of the European Union's position in the minds of the nations of the world.

Pointing to Europe's attempt to put the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the list of terrorist groups, Nikzad underlined that the IRGC is an official military force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the desperate attempts against IRGC will not be unanswered.

Suggesting neighbors to be far from miscalculations due to Europe’s mistake, he highlighted that the region belongs to the countries in the region, and cooperation and empathy among the nations and governments of the region is the only way to save the West Asian region from problems.

He further noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has proved that it always calls its neighbors free and independent.

