Australia imposes sanctions on Iranian officials

The Australian government announced on Tuesday that it has extended the country's sanctions against Iran.

The Australian government has said in a statement it targeted Tehran for alleged crackdown on protests and also the alleged supply of drones to Russia,

Among those who were targeted by the new Australian sanctions were the commander-in-chief of the army, Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, and senior figures in the Basij voluntary forces.

The Australian sanctions seem to be a coordinated action with the Western states who resorted to imposing illegal sanctions on Iran after they failed in the riots they instigated in autumn.

Also, the Islamic Republic of Iran sees the western countries' accusations of deliveries of drone to Russia as part of intensified pressures aimed at pressuring it to give in to the West's excessive demands in the nuclear talks.