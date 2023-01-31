  1. Politics
Jan 31, 2023, 9:01 PM

Australia imposes sanctions on Iranian officials

Australia imposes sanctions on Iranian officials

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – In continuation of Canberra's anti-Tehran policies, it imposed sanctions on 16 Iranian individuals and entities.

The Australian government announced on Tuesday that it has extended the country's sanctions against Iran.

The Australian government has said in a statement it targeted Tehran for alleged crackdown on protests and also the alleged supply of drones to Russia,

Among those who were targeted by the new Australian sanctions were the commander-in-chief of the army, Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, and senior figures in the Basij voluntary forces.

The Australian sanctions seem to be a coordinated action with the Western states who resorted to imposing illegal sanctions on Iran after they failed in the riots they instigated in autumn.

Also, the Islamic Republic of Iran sees the western countries' accusations of deliveries of drone to Russia as part of intensified pressures aimed at pressuring it to give in to the West's excessive demands in the nuclear talks. 

News Code 196895

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News