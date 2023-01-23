UK announces new sanctions on Iranian figures

The UK government imposed new sanctions against Iran for alleged human rights issues.

The UK Foreign Office issued a statement announcing that the new sanctions target a total of seven Iranian individuals in the judicial system, Police, IRGC and voluntary Basij forces.

In the UK foreign office's statement, the recent execution of Alireza Akbari, a UK spy in Iran has been mentioned as the reason in addition to the crackdown on recent riots in the country, which were provoked by the Western states in Iran.

The Iranian Intelligence ministry issued a new statement last Friday to clarify the recent execution of Alireza Akbari, condemning the UK government for shedding crocodile tears for the spy's death.

The statement said that the anti-Iran intensified campaign aims to deflect attention from the domestic problems in the UK.

Also in this regard, the Iranian foreign ministry's spokesman Nasser Kan'ani pointed out earlier on Monday that the information that Akbari had given to the UK intelligence services, had helped in assassinating Iranian nuclear scientists.

The move by the UK seems to be part of a coordinated action with the other Western states after the EU imposed new sanctions on Tehran earlier today.

