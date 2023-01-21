IRGC navy seizes ship carrying smuggled fuel in PG waters

The head of the provincial judiciary office of the Hormozgan Province Mojtaba Ghahramani said on Saturday that the IRGC naval forces at the 4th Naval District in the Persian Gulf responded to a local judicial order in the Parsian County in the southern Iranian province and after identifying a vessel carrying smuggled fuel in the waters of the Persian Gulf, they managed to seize it.

The Hormozagn judiciary chief added that 5 crew members of the ship were arrested by the IRGC marines and were handed over to the Judicial authorities to go on trial.

Ghahramani also said that the vessel was carrying 90,000 liters of smuggled fuel and its shipment was handed over to Oil Products and Distribution Company.

