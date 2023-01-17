Strengthening regional security Iran's principled policy

Nasser Kan'ani made the remarks on Tuesday in the meeting of the foreign military attaches residing in Iran.

One of the most important measures of Iran in ensuring the security of the region is the fight against terrorists, narcotics, and extremism, as well as smuggling, Kan'ani said.

Referring to Iran's strong presence in international organizations, he stated, "Following its membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Iran expanded and continued its cooperation with the Eurasian Union."

Iran seriously pursues the strengthening of bilateral cooperation with the surrounding areas and started to prepare and sign long-term cooperation programs and documents with China, Russia and Turkey.

Saying that Iran has achieved good results in increasing cooperation with its neighbors, he added that trade relations with some countries in the region have increased noticeably.

Strengthening military, security, and law enforcement cooperation with neighboring countries and friendly countries in all parts of the world is the priority of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Kan'ani said, adding that it will spare no efforts to realize common goals and interests in cooperation with friendly countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that Iran believes that the Zionist regime is an illegitimate regime whose presence in the region does not create security.

RHM/5684687