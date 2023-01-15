Iraq deploys 6,000 police forces on borders with Iran, Turkey

Decisions have been made regarding the control of Iraq's borders with Iran and Turkey and a budget has been provided for the construction of checkpoints, installation of cameras, and construction of observation towers in this regard, Abdul-Amir Al-Shammari, the Iraqi interior minister said, according to Kurdistan 24.

Stating that coordinations have been made with the Turkish side in that regard, the Iraqi interior minister noted that Turkish authorities have identified 17 spots for establishing bases along the border with Turkey.

"At the border with Turkey, a 65-kilometer-long concrete wall has been built in Sinjar," the Iraqi minister added.

Stressing that his country will start the project of controlling the borders with all countries, Al-Shammari emphasized, "The border of Iraq is our red line and we do not neglect it and we seek to prevent infiltration and smuggling by cooperating with all neighboring countries."

In December, Iraqi military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Rasoul said that his country will advance the plan of deploying Iraqi border guards on the borders with Iran and Turkey.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani has also ordered to provide logistical support for protecting the border checkpoints, he added.

Controlling the zero lines and controlling border checkpoints are among the Iraqi side's plans.

On the sidelines of the meeting of the border guard commanders of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq on November 29, a borders control-related MoU was signed between the two sides.

Iranian border police commander Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi stressed the importance of holding interactions with the border guards of neighboring countries for Iran.

The MoU includes border-related subjects such as border terminals, transferring of Arbaeen pilgrims, stable security of common borders, exchange of information, and joint border patrols.

The border guards of the 2 countries of Islamic Iran and Iraq are determined to confront any insecurity, drug trafficking, armed criminals and infilitration of armed terrorist groups at the shared borders, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi added.

MP/IRN84999107