Iran police seize 355K liters of smuggled fuel in PG

General Bahador Esmaili made the announcement on Monday, saying that Hormozgan border guards managed to confiscate 355,000 liters of diesel in Bandar Abbas and Minab.

The defendants have escaped during the operation, he said, adding that they are being sued.

Earlier in December 2022, the border guards confiscated 300,000 liters of diesel in Bandar Abbas and 175,000 liters in Minab.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

