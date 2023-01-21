Iran Navy flotilla reportedly to arrive in Brazil in days

The 86th flotilla of the Iranian Army Navy Force started its mission several months ago with the aim of traveling around the globe, and as reported by Brazilian sources, it will reach this country in a few days, Tasnim News Agency reported. The Iranian Navy flotilla must cross through the Panama Canal to continue its journey.

The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran started its seafaring missions in the ocean in the Iranian year 1388 (starting from March 21, 2009) with the aim of combating piracy in the Gulf of Aden.

Last year, the 75th flotilla of the Iranian Army Navy Force, consisting of the Sahand and Makran ships, made the biggest military sea voyage in the country's history by reaching Russia's Port of St. Petersburg and traveling a distance of 250 thousand kilometers.

After informing three oceanic commands in the Indian, Pacific, and Atlantic oceans, the Iranian Navy is seeking to expand its activity and presence in the world's waters to protect the country's interests.

Saying that Iran's Navy has so far been deployed to all the strategic straits in the world except two, the Iranian Navy Commander recently stated that the Navy planning to have a presence in the Panama Canal as well.

"The army navy has been present in all the strategic straits in the world to date, and we have not been present in only 2 straits, and we will be present in one of these straits this year. We are planning to be present in the Panama Canal," The commander of the Iranian Army Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani stated in a ceremony in Tehran on January 11.

"Today we have to strengthen our maritime presence in international waters and today we can say that there is no scientific barrier to grow in that field," he continued, adding that the Iranian naval forces are sailing in the Pacific Ocean for the first time.

