Salar Khashaei said that 33,000 liters of smuggled fuel has been confiscated from a heavy-duty truck.

A defendant has been detained in this regard, he further noted.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

