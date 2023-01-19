212K liters of smuggled fuel seized in S Iran

The commander of the border guards in Bushehr Province Colonel Yadollah Sharafi said that a vessel carrying 212,000 liters of smuggled fuel was confiscated in Kangan County.

8 offenders have also been arrested and handed to the judiciary, he added.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

