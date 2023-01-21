EU's anti-IRGC move part of bigger anti-Iran hybrid war

In Saturday evening's regular meeting of the heads of three power branches, which was hosted by President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi at the presidential compound, they exchanged their views on the most important issues of the country.

The top officials condemned the European Parliament's decision regarding the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, considering it a part of the combined (hybrid) war measures against the Iranian nation and the Islamic Republic.

"The IRGC is a part of the military power and armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has been the source of meritorious service with a brilliant record in the defense of the glorious land of Iran for more than 40 years," they said.

President Raeisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei emphasized advancing the development goals of the country with the coordination and cooperation of the three branches and all the elements of the establishment.

MNA