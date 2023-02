A vessel carrying a cargo of opium-type drugs weighing approximately one ton was discovered and seized Imam Ali IRGC Naval Base in Chabahar, Mohammad Nozari said.

The commander added, "This action was carried out with the aim of fighting drug dealers and in line with the continuous sea patrols of the Base's intelligence forces."

Nozari further said that the IRGC Navy's marines are acting seriously and firmly against drug dealers and organized drug traffickers.

MNA