As much as 62,000 fuel had been stored in an unlawful workshop situated in southern Tehran, the head of the Economic Security Police said.

Colonel Hedayat Bahrami went on to say that one defendant was detained during the operation.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

TM/5689352