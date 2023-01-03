US failed to achieve its goals after Soleimani assassination

Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah’s speech which had been scheduled for Friday (December 30, 2022) but later was announced canceled over his health conditions, was held on Tuesday afternoon after a ceremony to mark the third anniversary of the assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their companions in a US terrorist attack near Baghdad airport in early 2020.

The spiteful Arab media outlets circulated uncountable stories about Seyyed Nasrallah’s health conditions, turning flu into cancer, stroke and heart attack, according to Al-Manar TV English website.

At the start of his speech, Nasrallah offered apologies to supporters for bothering them about his health condition that prevented him from making a speech last Friday.

He felicitated people on Christmas and New Year; expressing hope that it will be the year of hope and relief for Lebanon, region.

He later offered condolences to the families of the martyrs Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and their companions.

"When Hajj Qassem entered our fields, he had three major characteristics," he said about the martyred Iranian general, adding " The first is his personality, with great sincerity and veracity, as well as a high degree of piety and longing to meet Allah."

"The second is that he was a soldier of Wilayat al-Faqih, and what Haj Qassem was doing in terms of basic orientations and strategies was within the controls of the supreme leader, Imam Khamenei," Hezbollah chief continued.

"Hajj Qassem was able, through his brainpower, planning, constant presence, and sincerity, to link the forces of the resistance axis, strengthen them and provide them with material and intellectual support through meetings and direct presence on the front lines," he went on to say, adding that "Hajj Qassem faced, throughout two decades, two versions of the American scheme in the region."

"The first version of the American scheme in the region, which was confronted by martyr Suleimani and other leaders, is the New Middle East project in Lebanon and Palestine," according to Hezbollah leader.

" 9/11 served as an impetus to the American plan to enter Afghanistan and Iraq and get closer to Iran and Syria," he continued, adding that "Attempts began to strike the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon in 2006, and the objective was to invade and impose multinational forces at the airport, ports, and borders."

"At that time, Hajj Qassem Suleimani set foot in frontlines as a leader; Iran stood firm, and Syria, too, leaving the enemy with dilemma in July war," Nasrallah continued, adding that "Had the Zionists won the war on Lebanon, it would have expanded towards Syria, but that did not happen, and here comes the role of martyr Suleimani."

Nasrallah went on to say that "Shiite and Sunni resistance factions in Iraq fought the occupation forces with utmost sincerity, where exceptional operations targeting the American occupation forces took place, imposing on occupation forces to set a timetable for withdrawal."

"If we add what the Iraqi resistance has done to the steadfastness of Iran, Syria, and the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine, we will conclude that the first version of the American scheme has ended and failed," according to Hezbollah chief.

"The result of the first version of the American scheme is that [Former US President Donald] Trump was forced to go secretly to Iraq despite spending 7 thousand billion dollars on this scheme," he also said, adding "The second version began with [Former US president Barak] Obama, when they discovered that large-scale wars are doomed to failure, and that relying on ‘Israel’ in wars is a fiasco."

According to the Al-Manar website, Nasrallah said, "In the second version of the American scheme, wars took on an internal turn; with the eruption of inner and sectarian strife after the emergence of Takfiris," adding "This version was the version of destroying countries and peoples, so that America will come out as the ‘savior’."

"In this arena, Suleimani and Al-Muhandis were present in public because they were supposed to be in the field," he noted, adding that "Before these two major and historic failures, Trump decided to deal a decisive blow to the resistance axis by assassinating both commanders (Suleimani and Al-Muhandis)."

"With a two million-man funeral for martyr Suleimani -the largest in history- and his emergence as an inspiration and symbol for Iranians, the scheme had an adverse effect on America," the Hezbollah chief underscored.

"After the martyrdom of Suleimani, the “deal of the century” fell through, Lebanon established the rules of deterrence, and victory was achieved in the issue of demarcating the maritime borders," concluded the secretary general of Hezbollah

