Leader hails Gen. Soleimani role in reviving Resistance Front

Ayatollah Khamenei stated that General Soleimani preserved and revived the lasting and growing phenomenon (Resistance) against the Zionist regime, the US, and other arrogant powers.

Referring to the testimony of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah over the endeavors of Martyr Soleimani, the Leader stressed that Nasrallah's testimony is a great chapter in understanding the importance of General Soleimani's efforts in reviving the Resistance.

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to the progress of the Palestinians in confronting the Zionists and the achievements of the Resistance in Iraq, Syria and Yemen and added, "By using the experience of the Holy Defense years and advice of his friends, General Soleimani made the Resistance strong relying on the internal facilities of the countries."

The Leader also praised the role of Martyr Soleimani in defeating the ISIL terrorist group.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader considered the public honoring of General Soleimani and the spontaneous attendance of people in various ceremonies commemorating his memory as a result of his immaculate intentions. He also praised his outstanding characteristics including being courage, faith, responsible, risk-taking, and intelligent.

Ayatollah Khamenei also stressed the need to keep the memory of all martyrs alive and called for using all kinds of art in this regard.

Several IRGC top officials including the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami and the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani were also present at the meeting.

On the sidelines of today's meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei also visited an exhibition of cultural and artistic productions about Martyr Soleimani.

