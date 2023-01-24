US announces new sanctions on Lebanese Hezbollah

Without giving evidence, the US Treasury announced sanctions on the Lebanese money exchanger, Hassan Moukalled, a money service business he owns called CTEX Exchange, and two of his sons for facilitating financial activities for Hezbollah.

According to media reports, the US sanctions also include two additional companies that are owned or controlled by Moukalled -- Lebanese Company for Information and Studies (LCIS) where he is the editor-in-chief for and Lebanese Company for Publishing, Media, and Research and Studies (LCPMR) that he is the director of.

Hezbollah's secretary general Seyed Hassan Nasrallah like many other Lebanese commentators blames Washington for the economic crisis in the tiny Arab country.

