Iran role mode for independent, freedom-seeking nations

Issuing a message on the occasion of the 3rd passing anniversary of Iran’s former ambassador to Syria Hossein Sheikholeslam who passed away from the coronavirus in March 2020, Hezbollah's Secretary General hailed the Iranian diplomat's support for the oppressed nations.

Nasrallah also offered condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and the Iranian diplomat's family on the occasion.

Hezbollah's representative read the message of Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah in the Lebanese Parliament on Tuesday.

In his message, the Hezbollah chief dubbed Sheikholeslam a diplomat who always supported the oppressed nations including Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq.

Saying that Sheikholeslam was proud of his belonging to the Islamic Republic (of Iran) and his national identity, Nasrallah cited that he represented the identity of the Iranian people.

In each of the historical stations, the people of Iran surprise the world with their culture and maturity, as well as their constant presence in defending their freedom, independence, and dignity and supporting the oppressed, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah said that Iran continues to stand firm alongside many countries and Resistance movements and gains achievements.

Saying that the world is changing, the chief of Hezbollah added that the world is facing the emergence of new international and regional equations.

It has become clear that the Islamic Republic (of Iran), with its abilities in various fields and with its diplomatic presence, is an essential partner in tomorrow's world, Nasrallah stressed, adding that Iran, despite sanctions, is a role model for independent and freedom-seeking governments and nations to overcome their problems.

"This country can deal with foreign threats, especially the threats of the Zionist regime," he stressed.

Nasrallah also hailed the achievements of Resistance groups in confronting the Zionists.

