Iran foreign minister, Turkish president hold meeting

Earlier on Tuesday, Amir-Adollahian met and held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Amir-Abdollahian who arrived in Ankara on Tuesday afternoon told reporters upon his arrival, "Fortunately, the relations between the two countries are on the right track and today, we can mention Turkey as one of the neighbors that has the best relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He said that regional and international issues will be discussed during his meetings in Turkey.

MP