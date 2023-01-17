Developments in west Asia to be discussed in Turkey's visit

Prior to leaving Tehran for Turkey’s capital, Iran’s top diplomat told journalists that today, he was supposed to visit both Moscow and Ankara but because of some regional developments, the trip to Moscow was postponed.

Paying a visit to Moscow is to take place with a bit of a delay, Amir-Abdollahian said.

The latest status of the mutual ties will be reviewed during the Turkey trip, he added.

Turkish President made an official invitation to Raeisi to travel to Turkey, where initial coordination of the trip will be carried out at a high level in Ankara, he noted.

"At the same time, due to the current developments in the region, we had talks with high-profile officials in Syria and Lebanon two days ago," he further noted.

It is of prime importance to discuss developments in the South Caucasus and important regional issues that ultimately depend on regional security, he stated.

He underlined the importance of the neighborhood policy which is emphasized by the Iranian incumbent President.

