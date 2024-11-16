  1. Sports
Iran downs Ireland at 2024 Cerebral Palsy World Cup

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Iran’s football team defeated Ireland 3-0 at the 2024 Cerebral Palsy World Cup underway in Salou, Spain.

Iran, who had defeated Venezuela 4-0 in their opening match, will meet Germany in their last group match.

The 2024 IFCPF World Cup continues IFCPF's commitment to promoting CP Football, a sport recognized by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and featured in the Paralympic Games since 1984.

The Women’s tournament features teams from the US, Denmark, Australia, Ireland, and Japan in what promises to be an intense competition.

The top two teams in each four-team group will advance to the Knockout Round, leading to the World Cup Final on Friday, Nov. 22.

Men’s World Cup Groups:

Group A: Ukraine, Argentina, Spain, TBD

Group B: Brazil, England, Canada, Japan

Group C: The U.S., Netherlands, Australia, Thailand

Group D: Iran, Ireland, Venezuela, Germany

