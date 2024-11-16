  1. Sports
Iranian athlete wins gold at 2024 IFSC Youth Asian C'ship

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Iranian athlete Sarina Ghaffari has won the gold medal at the 2024 International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Youth Asian Championship in Jamshedpur, India.

Ghaffari secured gold in Boulder category at the 2024 edition of the Youth Asian Championship.

Sara Zarezadeh, another member of Iran's national team, reached fifth place in the final.

In this age group and category, climbers from Japan won second and third place.

Asia’s biggest sport climbing championship, the IFSC Asian Youth Sport Climbing Championship 2024, is being held at the TSAF Sport Climbing Academy, JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, from November 14 to 17.

Iran has sent 11 athletes to the 2024 IFSC Youth Asian Championship.

